District 211 extends period of Schaumburg land sale

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board members Thursday unanimously approved a three-month extension to the consideration period leading up to their pending $17.7 million sale of 62 acres in Schaumburg to a home developer.

The revised agreement with Nitti Development LLC of Glendale Heights extends the time in which the company can seek approval of its development proposal from the village of Schaumburg to June 15, and sets June 30 as the mandatory closing date of the sale.

The land, bought by District 211 about 50 years ago for a future school that was never built, is bordered by Summit Drive to the west, Plum Grove Road to the east, Wise Road to the south, and existing houses extending from Weathersfield Way to the north.

Schaumburg planners continue to review Nitti Development's proposal, but no details -- including the number of single-family homes it seeks -- have been publicly disclosed yet.