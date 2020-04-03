Aurora man faces felony domestic battery charges

An Aurora man has been arrested and charged with felony domestic battery after prosecutors said he tried to strangle a woman he knew on Monday.

Jerome D. Newson, 34, of the 2100 block of Best Place, is charged with two felonies -- aggravated domestic battery/strangulation and domestic battery with one to two prior convictions, according to prosecutors and Kane County court records.

According to prosecutors, Newson and the victim, with whom Newson had a domestic relationship, were arguing about 6 p.m. Monday at their residence when Newson strangled her with both hands, preventing breathing.

Newson also is accused of slapping her in the face, prosecutors said,

Newson is free on a personal recognizance bond, is next due in court May 21. He faces a sentencing ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge.