 

Aurora man faces felony domestic battery charges

  • Jerome D. Newson

    Jerome D. Newson

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 4/3/2020 3:11 PM

An Aurora man has been arrested and charged with felony domestic battery after prosecutors said he tried to strangle a woman he knew on Monday.

Jerome D. Newson, 34, of the 2100 block of Best Place, is charged with two felonies -- aggravated domestic battery/strangulation and domestic battery with one to two prior convictions, according to prosecutors and Kane County court records.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to prosecutors, Newson and the victim, with whom Newson had a domestic relationship, were arguing about 6 p.m. Monday at their residence when Newson strangled her with both hands, preventing breathing.

Newson also is accused of slapping her in the face, prosecutors said,

Newson is free on a personal recognizance bond, is next due in court May 21. He faces a sentencing ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 