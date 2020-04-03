April 3 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 cases by county, and some towns

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Cook County• 2,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths in suburban Cook County, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 3,815 cases and 57 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health reported: 96 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 65 in Des Plaines, 38 in Schaumburg, 29 each in Palatine and Mount Prospect, 25 in Wheeling, 21 in Arlington Heights, 17 each in Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village and Streamwood, 14 in Hanover Park and 13 in Hoffman Estates. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• An update on the Cook County sheriff's office website indicated 210 detainees at the county jail and 60 sheriff's office employees had tested positive for the virus as of 5 p.m. Friday. 14 of the detainees are in the hospital.

Lake County• The Lake County Health Department lists 608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 75 to 79 cases in Waukegan, 30 to 34 in Gurnee, 25 to 29 in Round Lake, 20 to 24 in Libertyville, and 10 to 14 each in Grayslake, Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Lake Zurich.

DuPage County• The DuPage County Health Department reports 495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on its coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 45 in Willowbrook, 38 in Naperville, 32 in Addison, 28 in Lombard, 24 in Aurora (DuPage portion), 23 in Elmhurst and 22 in Bensenville.

Will County• There have been 455 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).

Kane County• The Kane County Health Department confirms 176 cases of COVID-19 with nine deaths on its website at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 43 in Aurora (Kane portion), 34 in Elgin (Kane portion), 13 in St. Charles, 10 in Geneva, seven in South Elgin and five in Batavia.

McHenry County.

• There are 111 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/ dhmchenrycovid19).