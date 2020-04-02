What others are writing about COVID-19

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk Monday on a street in Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press

Fighting COVID-19 Is Like 'Whack-A-Mole,' Says Writer Who Warned Of A Pandemic

Ed Yong, science writer for The Atlantic, warned two years ago about the inevitability of a global pandemic. Now he's looking into whether people other than front-line health care workers should be wearing face masks. Listen to Terry Gross' interview with Yong on Fresh Air.

How South Korea Solved Its Face Mask Shortage

Faced with its own "mask crisis," the South Korean government stepped in, purchasing masks from manufacturers and shipping them at a discounted price to neighborhood pharmacies. New York Times Contributing Opinion Writer E. Tammy Kim explains how it worked, and why Americans should embrace masks.

A Conversation With Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, talks to The Daily podcast from The New York Times about COVID-19 and the nation's response. Listen to the podcast here.

COVID-19 Changed How the World Does Science, Together

Scientists from all over the world are working together to fight COVID-19. Nearly all other research has ground to a halt. The New York Times describes the global collaboration.

You can thank the coronavirus for plunge in robocalls

Have you noticed a drop in robocalls during recent days? Los Angeles Times columnist David Lazarus says you can thank COVID-19, which has shut down overseas call centers. Read the story here.