Small plane skids into detention pond at Chicago Executive Airport
Updated 4/2/2020 9:11 PM
A single-engine Cessna skidded off the runway and into a detention pond upon landing at Chicago Executive Airport Thursday evening in Wheeling.
Wheeling Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Menzel said the pilot was aided by an ambulance crew and released uninjured.
A big wrecker used straps to pull the plane back to level ground.
Menzel said the accident was turned over to the airport authority, which would notify the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane sustained minor damage.
