Moretti's donating Easter dinners

Moretti's is working with its suppliers and volunteers to provide 1,000 Easter Sunday dinners to the area's essential workers, including health care professions, first responders and others who "work to keep us safe and care for their communities," company officials said in a news release Thursday.

Each dinner will be separately packaged and donated to selected local organizations. The company worked with leaders in the communities where the restaurants are located to identify recipients.

"We're very proud to be part of our communities and want to show gratitude to our essential workers," said Mark Hoffmann, co-owner of Moretti's. "Particularly when they work on a holiday like Easter, we are honored to help make their day a little more special. We want them to know they are appreciated by their community."