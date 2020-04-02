Finding a way to contribute, cancer survivor makes homemade face masks

Lori Peterson of Naperville is making homemade face masks for Edward Hospital using HEPA vacuum cleaner replacement filters. "It's one thing to complain and worry about it, but if you can do something and feel like you're contributing to something positive, it's good," she said. Courtesy of Douglas Peterson

Still recovering from stage three cancer, Lori Peterson was sitting at her sewing machine this week thinking how she could help the health care workers who've helped her.

Using some of her common sewing supplies and HEPA vacuum cleaner replacement filters, she set out to make homemade face masks for personnel at Edward Hospital in Naperville, where she dropped off her first batch of 10 on Thursday.

"I'm feeling good and feeling strong and I've got the time," said Peterson, whose most recent biopsy came back negative last week. "It's one thing to complain and worry about it, but if you can do something and feel like you're contributing to something positive, it's good."

Peterson maintains a positive disposition despite her diagnosis with anal cancer and the ensuing chemotherapy and radiation she endured.

Her husband, Douglas, described her as being like the Energizer bunny, full of energy and running nonstop, and ever devoted to her students at Lincoln Junior High School in Naperville.

"My wife is beautiful," he said. "She's so humble."

A family and consumer science teacher, Lori Peterson plans to teach her students how to make the masks when e-learning resumes next week. Each mask takes her about 45 minutes to make.

"I know I can comfortably, without too much stress, do just two a day," she said. "I know it's not much, but it's two they didn't have."