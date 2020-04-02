Attempted murder suspect captutred in Lake County

A 32-year-old man wanted in Indiana on attempted murder and robbery charges was captured Wednesday in Waukegan by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, officials said Thursday.

Gregory Vaughn Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is accused of entering a Fort Wayne home March 2 and stabbing the mother of his children in front of the kids, authorities say. He then returned the next day and shot an acquaintance of the stabbing victim numerous times, the charges allege.

Investigators developed information that Vaughn was staying at an apartment in the 3100 block of West Grandville Avenue in Waukegan and captured him there without incident Wednesday, sheriff's police said.

Vaughn, who's also charged with theft, invasion of property and interference with the reporting of a crime, remains held in the Lake County jail on $1 million bail. He is due back in court on April 7.