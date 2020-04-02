16 more dead, 715 new Illinois COVID-19 cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides an update on the state's ongoing battle against the spread of the coronavirus. Courtesy of BlueRoomStream

State health officials announced 16 more people have died from coronavirus and another 715 cases throughout the state.

That brings the state's death count from the outbreak to 157 and the total number of infections to 7,695.

Suburban Cook County and Chicago remain the epicenter for the state's caseload, and has one of the largest concentrations of infections in the nation, according to researchers tracking the pandemic at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

Among the dead are 12 Cook County residents, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, two women in their 60s, one man in his 60s, four men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Elsewhere, a woman from DuPage County in her 80s, a man in his 60s from McHenry County, a woman in her 90s from Whiteside County and a man in his 80s from Christian County also died, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health report.

Five counties are also reporting the first infections of residents there as well, health officials said.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director, said she spoke with a couple in their 70s who live in suburban Cook County and were the third and fourth cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday.

She reported that both were feeling good and wanted the public to know that they had recovered.