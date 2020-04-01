What others are writing about COVID-19

Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive Tuesday hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, California. Associated Press

A look at what other reputable news sources are reporting about the coronavirus pandemic.

Infected but Feeling Fine: The Unwitting Coronavirus Spreaders

The director of the CDC says as many as 25% of people infected with COVID-19 may not show symptoms, leading the agency to reconsider its recommendations on wearing masks. The New York Times explains what it looks like to be asymptomatic and what this new information means for the spread of the virus.

How to Sew a Face Mask

With the CDC reconsidering its recommendations on wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, more of us might need to make our own. This tutorial from The New York Times is less complicated than some out there and does not require a sewing machine.

Underlying Health Disparities Could Mean Coronavirus Hits Some Communities Harder

New data shows Americans with underlying health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes are more at risk for hospitalization and even death due to COVID-19. NPR and the Center for Public Integrity break down the numbers and examine what this means for low-income communities.

A Major Medical Staffing Company Just Slashed Benefits for Doctors and Nurses Fighting Coronavirus

Emergency room doctors and nurses are working harder than ever on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. But now many are seeing their compensation cut because the staffing companies they work for are losing revenue as hospitals postpone elective procedures and noncoronavirus-related treatments. ProPublica looks into Alteon Health, a staffing company backed by private-equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners, and the increasingly common use of staffing companies in health care. Read the story here.

Not going coronavirus outbreak alone: Some find quarantine buddies to lessen isolation

Many people are creating impromptu families during stay-at-home orders. Meet one "quarantine gang" of four young people who have agreed to see only each other. "This is all about limiting the number of new contacts in your life," Jeffrey Martin, an internist and professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UC San Francisco, told the Los Angeles Times. "Of those people who you contact, they are a product of all their contacts. If you can keep that circle small, it doesn't matter if you're related or not." Read the story here.

Why We Waited So Long To Take The Coronavirus Seriously

Steven Taylor, a professor, clinical psychologist and author of "The Psychology of Pandemics," talks about "optimism bias" and how it contributed to Americans' slow grasp of the scale of the pandemic -- and their refusal to just stay home -- in this Q&A with HuffPost.