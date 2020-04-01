Reimbursement for COVID-19 costs

Lake County is working with municipalities, school districts, hospitals and private nonprofits to ensure organizations have information to apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program.

Certain costs directly related to the COVID-19 response are eligible for a 75% FEMA reimbursement.

Eligible organizations seeking reimbursement must track costs for any purchases/work and submit an initial Request for Public Assistance to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. FEMA will host a 1-hour training session at 10:30 a.m. April 8. Email questions regarding the program or how to apply to LCEMA@lakecountyil.gov.