Lake forest preserves will close if social distancing ignored, officials say

Lake County forest preserves and trails are open, but officials warn that can quickly change if visitors don't practice safe distancing.

So far, those using the preserves to walk, jog, bike or just be outdoors are heeding the 6-foot separation rule to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, officials say.

Forest preserve rangers are making sure that continues.

"We've been watching very closely," said Ty Kovach, executive director of the Lake County Forest Preserve District. "I get reports throughout the day. People are taking it (distancing) seriously."

More signs asking visitors to help keep the preserves open were placed near preserve entrances Saturday, bringing the total to about 80, according to Kovach.

The district operates about 206 miles of trails. With about 31,000 acres in its jurisdiction, it is the second largest forest preserve system in Illinois.

What visitors regard as one of the few things to look forward to during the ongoing pandemic could figuratively be slammed shut.

"I'm 100% appreciative," said Kent Szarabajka, a Mundelein resident who walks at different preserves about every other day. He says he hasn't seen any issues with distancing.

Kovach said some have asked why the district is keeping anything open, but so far that has been a small minority.

While being outdoors provides valuable physical and mental health benefits, safety comes first, according to forest board President Angelo Kyle.

Locations where crowds become unmanageable and people don't comply with the district and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules and guidelines will be closed, officials say.

"The message is clearly out there," said Kovach, who has the authority to close facilities on a case-by-case basis or take blanket action. He said he is in daily contact with the Lake County Health Department.

People ignoring health guidelines caused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot about a week ago to close the city's lakefront, riverwalk and 606 trail. All Illinois state parks and facilities closed two weeks ago.

"We want to make sure we don't have a situation where our preserves are contributing to the vertical climb in COVID-19," Kovach said.

All public buildings, restrooms, playgrounds, visitor centers and dog exercise areas have bee closed. But the majority of the preserves' trails remains accessible.

"I think everyone really gets it," said Ann Maine, a forest preserve commissioner and former board president.

The Lincolnshire resident, an avid preserve user and visitor, says residents don't want to lose access.

"It's always been one of the things that makes Lake County a special place," she said. "People I've heard from appreciate it even more."

Anyone who sees what they consider dangerous visitor behavior at forest preserve facilities should call (847) 549-5200, officials say.