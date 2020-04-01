First Illinois couple claimed by COVID-19 die hours apart

Feliks and Luiza Ogorodnik of Skokie are the first Illinois couple in Illinois to both die from COVID-19. ChicagoJewishFunerals.com via Chicago Sun-Times

A married Skokie couple who emigrated from Ukraine more than two decades ago died of the coronavirus only hours apart over the weekend.

Feliks Ogorodnik, 88, and his wife, Luiza, 84, died Saturday at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Luiza died March 28 at 12:12 p.m. Feliks died at the same hospital at 4:50 p.m. They both died of pneumonia with COVID-19 and other preexisting conditions as contributing factors, the medical examiner's office said.

They are the first married couple that officials in Illinois have identified as succumbing to the coronavirus.

They "were very grateful to be here and become U.S. citizens," their obituary states. "They always strived to improve their English and learn more about the United States."

Luiza Ogorodnik was a physician in Ukraine and was interested in books and theater, the obituary states.

Feliks Ogorodnik was a manager of a construction company in Ukraine. He was dedicated to his family and loved gardening.

