Delivery assistance for seniors in Palatine area

State Rep. Tom Morrison is teaming with the organization Helping Hands to provide delivery of groceries and other essential items to seniors or others who cannot or should not leave their homes.

The program is aimed at keeping seniors healthy, as they are at an increased risk of contracting the virus, Morrison said in a news release Wednesday.

"For the next month, at least, we want to help seniors or others at risk to remain healthy by avoiding places like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc. We have an ample group of volunteers ready and willing to lend a hand to those in need," said Morrison, a Republican from Palatine.

Seniors or other at-risk individuals who need groceries or other essential items can contact his office for assistance at (847) 202-6584. Healthy volunteers who want to participate are also welcome to contact the office by phone or email at morrison@ilhousegop.org.

Morrison represents the 54th House district, which encompasses portions of Arlington Heights, Barrington, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Palatine, Rolling Meadows and South Barrington.