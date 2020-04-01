Batavia firefighter sworn in social-distancing style
Updated 4/1/2020 4:09 PM
Batavia's newest probationary full-time firefighter, Dan Johnston, started the position by being sworn in social-distancing style.
Mayor Jeff Schielke visited the fire station to administer the oath to Johnston, who has been a paid on-call firefighter and a paramedic for Tri-City Ambulance, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
Schielke and Johnston kept their distance during the oath and ended with a salute, rather than a traditional handshake.
To watch the swearing-in ceremony, visit the Batavia Fire Department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BataviaFD/.
