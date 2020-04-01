Aurora plans spring yard waste collection
Updated 4/1/2020 9:54 AM
Spring yard waste collection in Aurora begins Monday, April 6, and will run for two weeks.
The collection of bundled brush begins on the same day and runs through early November.
During the two weeks, residents do not have to use waste stickers to dispose of yard waste.
Yard waste must be placed in a 30-gallon recyclable paper bag and not exceed 60 pounds.
Yard waste mixed with garbage or yard waste in a garbage can or plastic bag will not be collected.
Beginning Monday, April 20, a waste sticker, which is the same one used for excess garbage, must be attached to the bag.
