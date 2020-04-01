Aurora man charged with 17 counts of sex assault, abuse

A 57-year-old Aurora man has been arrested on 17 felony counts of sexual assault and abuse of two children between 1997 and 2003, Aurora police announced Wednesday.

Manuel Marquez-Garcia, of the 100 block of North Gregory Street, was arrested Monday at his home without incident following an investigation that began in January. Two women told authorities they had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Manuel Marquez-Garcia while they were growing up in Aurora. The women were between the ages of 9 and 16 at the time, police said.

The Kane County state's attorney's office charged Marquez-Garcia with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, 10 counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He is being held on $250,000 bail, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

He is next due in court on May 21. If convicted of the most severe offenses of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, he faces a prison sentence ranging from 18 to 90 years.