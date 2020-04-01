 

A bunch of toilet paper up in smoke. Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire on Texas interstate

 
Associated Press
Updated 4/1/2020 11:35 AM

HUTCHINS, Texas -- A tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas early Wednesday, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate.

The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchins, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The driver of the truck is OK, officials said.

The toilet paper appeared to be large rolls typically used in stores, restaurants and other businesses. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the load of toilet paper "burned extensively," according to Dallas TV station WFAA.

Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.

