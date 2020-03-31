937 new cases of COVID-19, 26 more deaths. Pritzker extends stay-at-home order through April 30

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he is extending the stay-at-home order through April 30. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will extend Illinois' stay-at-home order through April 30 to reduce the spread of COVID-19, he said Tuesday. The action coincides with 937 more cases of the respiratory disease confirmed in Illinois.

Illinois was among a limited number of states requiring residents to hunker down when Pritzker first issued the mandate March 20, but now a majority have similar rules in effect. The move echoes federal recommendations.

The state is recording 5,994 cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths for a total of 99 fatalities in 54 counties.

"My priority has been and continues to be to save as many people's lives as necessary," Pritzker said.

Exceptions are allowed for people with essential jobs such as medical workers and for necessary errands like groceries.

Cook County and Chicago comprise about 75% of the cases, according to state data. There are 2,693 cases in Chicago and 22 deaths as of Tuesday; in Cook there are 1,803 cases and 39 deaths.

In the collar counties, Lake has the most confirmed cases, 389, and two deaths. Elsewhere, there are: 356 cases in DuPage with 10 deaths; 228 cases in Will with eight deaths; and 63 cases in McHenry with two deaths.

In Kane County, there are 128 cases in Kane with eight deaths. The most recent was a 92-year-old woman from the Aurora area who died Tuesday morning, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

The April 30 extension will affect thousands of students from kindergarten to grade 12 across the state who have been out of school since March 17.

As a result, schools will switch from considering time off as "act of God Days" to "Remote Learning Days," meaning no days need to be made up, Pritzker said.

Pritzker, noting he has two teenage children at home, told students "I know it's not the school year you bargained for. I'm sorry for that. But there's plenty of reasons to hope.

"Once you're ready, take a look around and take in this incredible, unique moment. Yes, it's scary and difficult. But if you're looking for a lesson in the fundamental good of people and communities, it's right there."

The original stay at home order was to end April 7.

On Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike announced 5,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 73 deaths from the respiratory disease, most of which involved people age 60 and older.

Daily Herald Staff Writer James Fuller contributed to this story.