"Seder-to-Go" kits available in Arlington Heights

As Jewish community members prepare to celebrate Passover at home while practicing social distancing, the Chabad Jewish Center of Arlington Heights will offer "Seder-to-Go" kits.

The Jewish center has partnered with Skokie-based Zelda's Catering to supply families with their Seder needs. The kits will contain traditional foods such as matza, chicken soup, chicken Marsala and brisket, as well as wine and grape juice.

The kits can be ordered at passover.chabadah.org by Tuesday, March 31, for pickup on Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8. Delivery is available for a nominal fee.