What others are writing about COVID-19

The U.S. Tried to Build a New Fleet of Ventilators. The Mission Failed.

U.S. public health officials have known for more than a decade that the lack of cheap, portable ventilators would be a major vulnerability in the case of a flu-like pandemic. So they came up with a plan and the federal government signed a contract with a small medical devices maker in California. The New York Times explains what went wrong.

Choir practice turns fatal. Airborne coronavirus strongly suspected

On March 10, 60 members of the Skagit Valley Chorale attended rehearsal at a church in Skagit County, Washington, about an hour south of Seattle. Nearly three weeks later, 45 had tested positive for COVID-19 or were sick with symptoms, and two had died. This "super-spreading event" poses interesting questions about transmission via aerosols. The Los Angeles Times tells the story.

11 to 100,000: What went wrong with coronavirus testing in the U.S.

The Washington Post's Fact Checker team reconstructs what went wrong with COVID-19 testing and how the missteps gave the U.S. a false sense of how widespread the virus was. Watch the video.

"What I Learned When My Husband Got Coronavirus"

In Sunday's special episode of The New York Time's Daily, an editor for The New York Times Magazine describes in heart-wrenching detail how she has been caring for her husband, who has tested positive for COVID-19, while trying to keep herself and her teenage daughter safe and healthy. This essay is especially eye-opening for those of us whose greatest concerns have been what to binge-watch on Netflix. Listen here.

He's 18 and wants to hang with 'his boys.' His mom hasn't been able to stop him.

For many parents, getting teenagers to stay at home is easier said than done. The Washington Post shares their stories.