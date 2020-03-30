Waukegan Arts Council offers hardship grants

The Waukegan Arts Council will award hardship grants of $250 to artists with immediate financial needs because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The grants are for artists who are members of the Arts Council, and or artists who have supported, or have been part of the Waukegan Arts, in need of support due to cancellations of art-related events or commissions, starting March 16, officials said in a news release Monday.

The Waukegan Arts Council board approved $2,500 to help artists in all art disciplines, not organizations or nonprofits.

To apply for the Waukegan Arts Council Artist Emergency Relief Fund, email waukeganartscouncil@gmail.com or visit the Waukegan Arts Council Facebook page.

The Waukegan Arts Council is a nonprofit organization, which serves as an umbrella arts, and cultural organization for the community.