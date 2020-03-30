Victim, defendant in West Chicago murder had been dating, authorities say

A West Chicago man who was stabbed to death this month, and the man who allegedly killed him, were in a two-year "dating relationship," according to authorities.

And a bystander told police that the day before the murder was reported, the defendant, Frank Rosas, appeared to be drunk and belligerent.

Rosas, 29, is accused of stabbing Jose Alonso-Lopez, 56, more than 30 times, sometime the evening of March 21, at their home in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. He reported the stabbing to West Chicago police station around 4 p.m. March 22. Rosas was then hospitalized for several days after undergoing surgery to repair two tendons in his hand that were severed during the attack, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

First-degree murder charges were filed March 27.

Police found a steak knife in a garbage can outside the house; a neighbor told them they had seen the knife on the ground near where the victim's car had been parked, picked it up and threw it away. That was the vehicle Rosas drove to the police station. Police also found another knife in the car.

Bystanders reported that on the afternoon of March 21, Rosas threatened a relative. They also said Alonso-Lopez, Rosas and a mechanic were outside that afternoon, working on a car, and that Rosas asked people for change for a $100 bill to pay the mechanic, and that he and the mechanic argued.

Rosas is held on $1 million bail at the DuPage County jail. His next scheduled court date is April 27.