No-wake order for Bangs Lake in Wauconda
Updated 3/30/2020 9:26 AM
A no-wake order has been issued for Wauconda's Bangs Lake, as a result of recent rains raising water levels.
The lake is open, but watercraft are not allowed to create wakes.
Boaters should avoid using the lake's channels, too, village officials announced on Facebook, because water is over some sea walls.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.