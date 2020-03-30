 

Naperville neighborhood creates stuffed animal 'zoofari'

  • Dylan, a real dog, paws at the door of the Arnold house in Naperville in front of the various stuffed animals being checked out by neighbor Costa Valkanos, 8, as part of a zoo safari that some houses in the Wiloway subdivision created for families walking in the neighborhood.

  • Rylie Arnold, 9, holds her lifelike orangutan stuffed animal as part of the "zoo" she and her mom, Julie, set up Monday on the front porch of their house in the Wiloway subdivision in Naperville. They and other neighbors put out stuffed animals in front of their houses to create a zoo safari for families walking in the neighborhood.

Updated 3/30/2020 5:46 PM

Kids aren't able to go to the zoo, but a Naperville neighborhood is doing its best to bring the zoo to kids.

Residents in the Wiloway subdivision are putting out myriad stuffed zoo animals on their porches to make family walks a little more entertaining in the neighborhood, which straddles River Road and Jefferson Avenue, about a mile west of downtown.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Julie Arnold read about the effort in a neighborhood Facebook post and decided to tap in to her daughter Rylie's deep supply of stuffed animals. "We wanted to bring some joy to the neighborhood," Arnold said. "It's been hard for all of us just sitting inside."

The "zoofari" follows previous hunts in the neighborhood during the recent shelter-at-home order that have included a shamrock hunt on St. Patrick's Day, followed by silly faces and a bear hunt (inspired by Michael Rosen's "We're Going on a Bear Hunt").

The neighborhood also has a Chalk your Walk event in the works and plans to participate in the Let There Be Light movement at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when people are asked to put a light in their windows to show support for health care workers, first responders and others during the pandemic.

