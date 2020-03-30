Naperville church pastor dies after coronavirus diagnosis

Daily Herald file photoLead Pastor Marty Sloan of Calvary Church in Naperville, whose auditorium is seen here in 2013, announced Monday that The Rev. Angel Escamilla has died of COVID-19.

A pastor at Calvary Church in Naperville has died about a week after falling seriously ill with the coronavirus.

The Rev. Angel Escamilla tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday, Lead Pastor Marty Sloan said in a Facebook video. Escamilla was hospitalized with pneumonia.

Escamilla had served in ministry for more than 40 years.

"It saddens my heart to tell you that Pastor Angel Escamilla has passed away from this life," Sloan said on Facebook. "I know that we prayed for his earthly healing in hopes that he would remain with us. Our prayers were not in vain, as they turned our hearts toward the hope we place in heaven."

Escamilla was married with two sons and 10 grandchildren, according to a church biography.