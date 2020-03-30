Free meals available for Wauconda District 118 students

Wauconda Area Unit District 118 is offering free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to students 18 or younger.

Meals are available weekdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Wauconda High School, Wauconda Grade School, Robert Crown School, and Cotton Creek School.

Additionally, meals will be available between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at village halls in Island Lake, Lakemoor, Port Barrington and Volo. Those towns are served by the district.