Floodwaters recede in Lincolnshire

Last week's heavy rains resulted in some minor flooding along the Des Plaines River in Lincolnshire over the weekend, but the water has since receded, officials said. Public works crews pumped water off Lincolnshire Drive and cleared storm drains. The river crested in Lincolnshire early Sunday morning just above minor flood stage, Village Manager Brad Burke said. There were no reports of water in houses, Burke said, and no roads were closed.