Police: Missing Northbrook man may be in danger

Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing person advisory Sunday for an 83-year-old Northbrook man last seen leaving his home Saturday morning.

Robert MacMillin has a condition that places him in danger, according to the advisory.

Police said MacMillin was last seen at 11:20 a.m. Saturday leaving home in a silver 2012 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate E M A C M 1. He's described as while male standing 6-foot-1, weighing 198 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northbrook Police Department at (847) 272-2131 or call 911.