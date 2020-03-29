Police: Missing Northbrook man may be in danger
Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing person advisory Sunday for an 83-year-old Northbrook man last seen leaving his home Saturday morning.
Robert MacMillin has a condition that places him in danger, according to the advisory.
Police said MacMillin was last seen at 11:20 a.m. Saturday leaving home in a silver 2012 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate E M A C M 1. He's described as while male standing 6-foot-1, weighing 198 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northbrook Police Department at (847) 272-2131 or call 911.
