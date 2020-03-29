Good News Sunday: Where all of the news will make you smile

An anonymous group placed thank you notes on about 40 cars in the staff parking lot at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital Monday. COURTESY OF NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE LAKE FOREST HOSPITAL

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published by the Daily Herald during the previous week:

How suburbs support health care workers

Residents and community leaders are organizing meal deliveries. School districts and colleges are donating personal protective equipment. Baked goods are left at the door, and handwritten thank-you notes are placed on cars.

As the number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois increases daily, concerns abound for potential medical equipment shortages and heightened workloads for health care workers. But there's no limit to how community members are showing their support for those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been receiving inquiries from everyone about ways they can help out," said Colin Dalough, manager of community and government relations for Edward-Elmhurst Health. "It really is overwhelming in the best possible way."

That philanthropic spirit has caught fire throughout the suburbs, with individual acts of kindness spiraling into communitywide efforts that also benefit local businesses, first responders and others affected by the global health crisis.

Bakery surprises neighbors with goodies

Some Elk Grove Village residents who are cooped up amid the state's stay-at-home order have been treated to a sweet surprise, thanks to a long-standing bakery in town.

Jarosch Bakery started randomly delivering free boxes of its famous danishes and doughnuts to neighbors near its store at Arlington Heights and Higgins roads to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The local bakers have also dropped off baked goods for employees at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village and the village's police and fire stations.

"Our overall thought is to find someone to brighten their day," said Kathy Jarosch, who runs the bakery with her husband, Ken.

Grayslake neighbors lift spirits with lights

Heather Jensen and her neighbors are used to getting together. Halloween events, Easter egg hunts, block parties, lobster boils and progressive dinners are just some of the occasions.

So it made perfect sense to do something to bring a little joy to the neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jensen said.

She and 14 of her Grayslake neighbors -- exercising strict social distancing -- hung Christmas lights, put up Halloween decorations and even organized a scavenger hunt.

People can walk or drive by to see the lights and look for 59 scavenger hunt items in the neighborhood. The items will be moved daily so people can hunt again.

"I wanted to offer something else (the scavenger hunt) that would be joyful and fun during the daytime," Jensen said. "I know especially with young children, how cooped up they must be feeling."

Son, first responders honored for saving man

Living with his dad, Michael DeJager had grown accustomed to the sound of his father's snoring.

But as he was lying in bed shortly after 10 p.m. on New Year's Day, the 24-year-old Carol Stream resident heard something that gave him pause.

His father, who was asleep and snoring in the next room, started wheezing.

When Michael went to check on his father, he found him in bed, his eyes rolled back and his lips turning blue. He had gone into cardiac arrest.

Michael called 911 and started a chain of events that saved his dad's life.

The Carol Stream Fire Protection District recognized Michael, a police officer and six firefighter/paramedics for their combined efforts in saving his father -- 56-year-old Mark DeJager.

"It's overwhelming," Mark DeJager said after watching the March 13 ceremony at the fire station.

Fox Lake principal keeps students connected

He uses #ProudPrincipal when tweeting about the accomplishments of his students. But since schools have closed due to COVID-19 concerns, #lonelyprincipal has become his go-to hashtag.

Principal Jeff Sefcik is one of six people still working inside Fox Lake's Stanton School. Three custodians and two kitchen staffers join him.

Sefcik was looking for ways to stay connected with the students, so he and some of his staff members have been posting videos and photos on the school's Twitter account, Stanton School Foxes (@114Stanton).

"I really feel for our kids ... all kids really. For so many, school is a safe place to connect, feel loved, challenged and cared for. A place to get a hot meal," Sefcik said.

