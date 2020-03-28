West Chicago man charged with killing roommate

A 29-year-old West Chicago man is accused of murdering his roommate by stabbing him more than 30 times last weekend in their home and then reporting the crime to police, authorities announced Saturday.

Frank Rosas, of the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for killing 56-year-old Jose Alonso-Lopez while the two were at home on March 21. Rosas is being held on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Rosas entered the West Chicago police station around 4 p.m. March 22 and reported to the officer on duty that he had killed his roommate.

Officers immediately went to the residence shared by Rosas and Alonso-Lopez and found the deceased victim lying face up on his bed, wrapped in a blanket with his feet exposed.

Officers found large amounts of blood on the mattress and floor surrounding the bed, authorities said. Officers also found a steak knife in a garbage can outside Rosas' car with apparent blood on the handle.

It's alleged that Rosas repeatedly stabbed Alonso-Lopez to death at some point during the evening of March 21, prosecutors said.

Rosas had been in the hospital since his arrest for treatment to an injury he sustained during the murder, prosecutors said. Rosas appeared at a Saturday morning bond hearing in front of Judge Michael Fleming. Rosas' next court appearance is scheduled for April 27 for arraignment.

"Frank Rosas viciously murdered his roommate Jose Alonso-Lopez by stabbing him more than 30 times," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"This was a brutal crime and our thoughts are with the victim's family as they cope with the loss of a loved one," West Chicago police Chief Michael Uplegger said in a news release.