First infant, a state worker among latest COVID-19 deaths

An infant and a state worker are among the latest fatalities of COVID-19.

The rising toll of the virus reached 47 deaths and 3,491 cases in 43 counties Saturday.

Cases of the respiratory disease jumped with 465 new cases diagnosed and 13 additional deaths statewide in the last 24 hours, officials said at Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily briefing Saturday.

The state worker was an employee with the Illinois Department of Human Services and the infant was younger than one year, officials said.

"It's appropriate for any of us to grieve today," Pritzker said. "It's especially sorrowful for the family of this very small child. We should grieve with our family of state employees, with the many people we've already lost to this virus, young and old. We should grieve for the loss of a sense of normalcy that we left behind just a few weeks ago."

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said this is the first infant death from COVID-19, which is rarely fatal in children.

"A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death," Ezike said. "We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."

The infant, two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man and woman both in their 80s are among the latest deaths in Cook County. A McHenry County man in his 50s, two Kane County men in their 70s and two women in their 90s from Lake and Will counties comprise the remainder of the 13 new deaths.

Ezike stressed the greatest hospitalization rate is among individuals older than 65 and more than 85% of deaths are of people older than 60.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

"I want everyone in Illinois to take COVID-19 seriously," said Ezike reassuring a majority of those infected recover from the illness. "People of all ages and people even healthy will and have contracted the virus."

The only way to reduce the number of people exposed and infected is "to stay at home."

Saturday marks one week since Pritzker's stay at home order was put in place.

In the coming days, grocery stores will implement new rules to make shopping for essentials safer.

That includes placing signage at entrances and throughout stores reminding customers to follow the 6-foot social distancing rule, setting up floor markers for social distancing at checkout lines, encouraging cashless purchases for speedy checkouts, installing shield guards in front of the cashiers or baggers, temporarily prohibiting reusable bags, and encouraging the use of online ordering/pickups, and self-checkout lanes.

Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers are working with communities with the largest concentration of cases and potential immediate need to identify sites that can be converted for use.

Chicago's McCormick Place will serve as Illinois' first field hospital, he said.

"We are not waiting for the worst, we are preparing ourselves for the worst," he said.

State officials said they are working on increasing testing and hospital capacity to meet the growing need and scouring the globe for medical supplies of protective gear for front-line workers.

Pritzker acknowledged a donation from McDonald's Corporation of 400,000 N95 masks to protect essential workers fighting against COVID-19.

He also sought the public's help in securing personal protective equipment for health workers.

"Each mask or gown or set of gloves will make a difference for one of our front-line workers," Pritzker said.

To donate, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.