State seeks use of Schaumburg Marriott as health care command center

Daily Herald file photo

The state of Illinois is awaiting a decision as to whether the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg on Martingale Road in Schaumburg can be used as a command center housing health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A disagreement between the Chicago-based property owner and the New York-based lender appears to be holding up a decision on whether to comply with the state's request, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said Friday.

Dailly shares property owner Arbor Lodging Partners' support for the idea and has sent a letter saying as much to lender Ladder Capital, which has demonstrated greater reluctance.

He added that his understanding is that the hotel would be compensated by the state for the use of the building to keep health care workers safely isolated from their households between shifts at various hospitals in the region.

"Frankly, I don't see a downside to it -- unless it extends for a year," Dailly said. "The state is being proactive. They like Schaumburg's location and its access to highways."

What Dailly doesn't know about the state's request is how rare or common such a command center would be across Illinois.

Requests for comment from the governor's office, Arbor Lodging Partners and Ladder Capital were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.