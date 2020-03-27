Patient with COVID-19 dies at Arlington Heights hospital

A patient at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights who was confirmed to have COVID-19 died Friday, hospital officials said.

The hospital identified the person only as being in their 60s and had severe underlying health conditions.

The patient was admitted immediately to the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.

"Our team is deeply saddened by the patient's passing. We extend our deepest condolences to this patient's family during this very difficult time," the hospital statement said.

Statewide, the virus has killed 26, with a total of 2,538 people infected, according to the latest numbers provided by state officials on Thursday.

Northwest Community officials said they've been preparing for potential coronavirus patients to arrive in need of treatment since the earliest diagnosis of the global public health threat.