 

Illinois COVID-19 cases now over 3,000, 8 more deaths

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker updates the state on the COVID-19 situation.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker updates the state on the COVID-19 situation. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago/March 25

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/27/2020 3:04 PM

COVID-19 cases spiked in Illinois, officials announced Friday with 488 more people contracting the disease for a total of 3,026.

Eight more people died, leaving the fatality total at 34.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At a briefing, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said "as we feared -- the greatest hospitalization rate is among individuals older than 65."

And, "86% of those who have died are over the age of 60," she said. "We must continue to do all that we can to protect older adults, our grandmothers and our grandfathers."

Currently, there are 1,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chicago and nine deaths; with 875 cases in suburban Cook County and 11 deaths.

Elsewhere by county, there are: 230 cases of COVID-19 in Lake; 199 in DuPage with six deaths; 104 cases in Will with three deaths; 75 cases in Kane with two deaths; and 45 cases in McHenry with one fatality.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized President Donald Trump for questioning if Americans really needed more ventilators.

"To say this is counterproductive is an understatement and frankly at worst -- the comments are deadly," said Pritizker who has urged the federal government to ramp up supplies of medical equipment like masks, gowns and ventilators.

Pritzker on March 20 issued a stay at home order with exceptions for necessary errands like groceries and for people with essential jobs such as medical workers.

