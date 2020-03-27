Aurora mayor, police chief test positive for COVID-19

The mayor and police chief of the state's second-largest city both have tested positive for COVID-19, the Kane County Health Department confirmed Friday.

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin and police Chief Kristen Ziman both were tested last Saturday after a police supervisor tested positive for the virus, officials said in a news release.

"I am not certain when I contracted the virus, but I was able to curb any further community spread by self-quarantining and not going about each day with business as usual, albeit with social distancing," Irvin said in a written statement.

The mayor's last public appearance was March 20 during a media briefing at city hall.

"While I've experienced some serious flu-like symptoms this week, I'm feeling much better and looking forward to making a full recovery," Irvin said. "As we know, this isn't the case for everyone and that's why we all must take this so seriously. I am imploring our community to stay at home. The only way to beat this is by working together. It's not easy, but it's necessary."

Ziman and her command staff began self-quarantining on the morning of March 21, after the police supervisor was tested for COVID-19 the prior evening.

She and her team has continued to lead the police department remotely while awaiting results. Ziman began to experience some mild symptoms and on Thursday evening she was notified that she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am doing well and have continued working utilizing video and conference calling with our team at the Aurora Police Department and at the city every day to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and our department and city operations," she said in a news release.

"This is an all hands on deck effort. We've taken steps to protect our officers and practice social distancing, but this virus is here and we need everyone's help to stop the spread," she said.

Immediate family and staff members of both Irvin and Ziman have been notified and are taking precautionary measures. Their work areas at city hall and the Aurora Police Department were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected last week.