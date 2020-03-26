Rolling Meadows July 4 fireworks scheduled
With an eye toward brighter days ahead, Rolling Meadows aldermen this week approved a contract for the city's popular Fourth of July fireworks display.
The city will pay Kingsbury, Indiana-based Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions $21,800 to put on the July 4 show behind the Community Center along Pheasant Drive. Mad Bomber has done Rolling Meadows' fireworks for 28 years, but this year, an earnest money deposit was waived and payment will be due after the show is completed, officials said.
In the event of rain, July 5 is the selected alternate date.
