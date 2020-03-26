More staff authorized for Palatine Township Elementary District 15
Updated 3/26/2020 8:43 AM
Palatine Township Elementary District 15 board members have approved the hiring of more employees for the 2020-21 academic season.
Board members approved the addition of 14 positions, which officials said is part of an effort to close the student achievement gap and allocate more resources toward special education, mental health services and other areas.
The additions include certified teachers and administrative support workers, district documents state.
