Elgin Earth Month celebrations cancele, some events moved online due to COVID-19

Next month's Earth Month celebrations in Elgin are being canceled or postponed, with some taking place online as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the Elgin Green Expo scheduled for April 4 and an April 16 talk by urbanist Chuck Marohn, author of "Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity." Both events might be rescheduled for later this year, organizers said.

People interested in virtual happenings can visit the Elgin Earth Month Facebook page at facebook.com/ElginEarthMonth or the website at conceptmill.com/earthmonth for updated information.

Online offerings might include information on recycling, gardening and climate change, links to songs about nature and the environment, and video interviews with Elginites about what they do to be Earth-friendly.

"This April 22 marks 50 years since the first Earth Day. If our Earth Month has to happen online, so be it," said Tia Aagesen, chairwoman of Elgin's sustainability commission. "We had hoped we could celebrate together in a big way. Now we hope everyone can all pull together to end this pandemic."