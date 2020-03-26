District 128 board meets Monday

The Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128 board will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss a contract with a venue for Libertyville High's commencement exercises and other business. People can participate in the meeting by going online and visiting zoom.us/j/385571424. Virtual meetings like this one are allowed because Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted requirements of the state's Open Meetings Act as the COVID-19 virus spread. The proposed contract with the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates covers ceremonies for the classes of 2021 and 2022. This year's ceremony is planned for the venue, too, but whether it's held depends on the state of the pandemic.