7 new deaths, 673 more infected with coronavirus

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, shown here on Wednesday, is scheduled to give an update on the state's fight against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Illinois experienced it's largest single-day death toll from the coronavirus outbreak Thursday as state health officials reported seven new deaths.

The virus has now killed 26 in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the number of infected patients had an equally large increase with 673 new cases, rising 36% overnight to 2,538 infected individuals.

A fiery Gov. J.B. Pritzker blasted residents who were spotted Wednesday out in parks and along the Chicago lakefront, thumbing their nose at the stay-at-home order and ignoring social distancing initiatives.

"This virus doesn't care if you're bored and want to hang out with your friends," he said. "You are spitting in the face of doctors, nurses and first responders who are risking everything so you can survive. Stay inside."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that models predicted this type of climb in deaths and infection rates, but on the bright side it was less steep than initially anticipated.

"We're in a period of exponential growth, so we know these numbers are going to have these giant rises," Ezike said. "We're fortunately under some of the predictions from the very beginning because of the limits enacted by Gov. Pritzker."

But Pritzker noted it will take several more days of following the stay-at-home order to know if "we're seeing a bending of the curve."

At Thursday's news conference, Pritzker was flanked by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the state's senior senator, who was there to help explain the intricacies of the federal government's recently approved $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.