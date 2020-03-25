Royce Road closure in Naperville

Royce Road in southeast Naperville is scheduled to be closed to all traffic between Route 53 and Greene Road until May 19, weather permitting, the city of Naperville said in a Naper Notify alert to residents Wednesday.

The closure started Wednesday morning and is set to be in place to allow crews to raise and reconstruct the road to address frequent flooding.

The city asks drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area.