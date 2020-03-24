Geneva citywide garage sale postponed to August

Daily Herald report

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce's citywide garage sale, originally planned for this spring, has been rescheduled for Aug. 7 and 8.

Residents are encouraged to clean out their attics, basements and closets and hold a garage sale outside their houses from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Participants must register and pay $25 by July 29 to have a garage sale location listed on the maps. Registration can take place on the chamber's website or by printing out a registration form and mailing the payment to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 S. Third St., Geneva, IL, 60134.

After July 29, the registration fee increases to $30.

The chamber of commerce completes all the advertising, marketing, printing and distribution of materials. The residents hosting the garage sales keep all the profits.