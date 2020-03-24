Feder: Chicago TV news startups still up in the air

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to delay the launch of two ambitious new Chicago-based television news operations in the coming months.

CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 had announced plans to roll out CBSN Local, a 24/7 streaming news service, by the end of March. But in light of everything else going on, CBS 2 officials said Monday they don't know when the service will start up.

Featuring locally anchored programming, live breaking news coverage and archived, on-demand local news content, similar ventures already are operating out of CBS stations in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Philadelphia.

Questions also surround the launch of a live daily national newscast on WGN America, the Chicago-based cable network owned by Nexstar Media Group. "News Nation," a three-hour prime-time newscast originating from a newsroom and studio at WGN-Channel 9, was to have debuted this summer.

