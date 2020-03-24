Donor will match Naperville pantry contributions through Friday

Donations made through Friday to Loaves & Fishes Community Services in Naperville will be matched up to $10,000, the nonprofit organization said Tuesday.

A donor has offered matching funds in the amount of $10,000 to double the effect of donations made directly and through the charity's virtual food drive.

The pantry is continuing to distribute food as an essential service to struggling families, and officials expect to see many more families in need because of the economic fallout of the new coronavirus. At the same time, pantry leaders said in a news release, the food supply is decreasing.

To donate, visit www.loaves-fishes.org or mail a check to 1871 High Grove Lane, Naperville IL 60540.