4 more COVID-19 deaths, 250 new cases in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced four new deaths and 250 cases related to the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday. Daily Herald file Photo

Illinois health officials announced four new coronavirus-related deaths and an additional 250 cases in the governor's daily news conference Tuesday.

The deaths include a DuPage County woman in her 90s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a Chicago resident in his 50s, state officials told reporters.

The state is now reporting a total of 16 deaths and 1,535 cases since the outbreak began.

The majority of confirmed cases are in Cook, DuPage and Lake counties, according to the state's coronavirus.illinois.gov website. Infected patients have been reported in more than two dozen counties statewide.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker added that since asking for retired physicians and nurses to volunteer for service at hospitals throughout the state, nearly 200 applications have been submitted.

He said that after speaking with President Donald Trump Monday, White House officials have promised to send the state 300 additional ventilators and 300,000 surgical masks to be distributed to hospitals statewide.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said all but one of the 16 fatalities was over the age of 60, but could not speak to their medical histories because of federal regulations against disclosing health of patients that follow a deceased person for up to 50 years after their death.

Ezike also said of the infected patients, 16% have required hospitalization and 4% intensive care treatment.