With coronavirus, should I disinfect my mail -- and other things?

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, and everyone does their best to stay safe (and keep others safe), you might have questions about how the virus is transmitted, and what you can and can't touch.

Is it safe to receive a package? What about checking my mail?

Yes. According to the World Health Organization, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus from a package or letter that has been traveling and exposed to different temperatures is also low.

