Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Mike Ditka, Ray Meyer, Kevin Butler, Wolfman Jack and more
Posted3/23/2020 4:00 AM
See Daily Herald vintage images of Mike Ditka, Ray Meyer, Kevin Butler, Wolfman Jack and more in our latest "Through the Film Magnifier" gallery.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 50,275, Charles Cherney photo: DePaul basketball coach Ray Meyer is mobbed by fans after his team returned from Provo, Utah, where the Blue Demons upset UCLA to win the NCAA West Regional Championship. About 4,000 fans turned out at O'hare Airport to welcome the team home in March of 1979.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 5,297, Bob Strawn photo: Thanksgiving hospitality is a daily occurrence at the USO. Mrs. George Baumet of Arlington Heights, a USO volunteer, serves the traditional pumpkin pie to Spec. 4 Just Munoz and Spec. 4 Roger Reed, both stationed at Headquarters Battery Arlington Heights Army Air Defense Site in November of 1966.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 362, Larry Cameron photo: Doctors perform surgery at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights in February of 1965.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 28,787, Mike Seeling photo: A warm late spring day was perfect for these kids to set up their first lemonade stand of the season in Arlington Heights in April of 1973.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 26,867, Greg Warner photo: A mother and son participate in a babysitting class in Elk Grove Village in October of 1972
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 89,079, Rich Chapmen photo: Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka speaks along with Michael McCaskey during a press conference where he signed a new contract to continue coaching the Bears in Lake Forest in August of 1987.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 2,718, Bob Finch photo: Bundles of mail, letters, magazines and newspapers are loaded into the private auto witch is the official delivery truck for rural mail from Arlington Heights Road on the west, Lake Street on the south, Springinsguth Road on the west and Bode Road on the north. Some 70 miles and several hours later, all the mail will be delivered. In January of 1966, Floyd Pape was the official rural mail carrier to 802 families from Itasca to Keenyville and from Bloomingdale to Schaumburg.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 2,718, Bob Finch photo: Straddling the middle of the front seat of his car, Floyd Pape stretches an extra muscle or tow to reach a rural mail box in January of 1966. He's the official rural mail carrier to 802 families from Itasca to Keenyville and from Bloomingdale to Schaumburg. Folks don't know what they would do if he ever came down with a cold.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 2,990, Tom Grieger photo: Picking out "home" notes on the keyboard is Alma Grambauer's beginning piano class at Prospect High School is Stan Hendrick of Rolling Meadows. Hendirck was one of 12 men signed up to learn to play the piano in February of 1966.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 2,990, Tom Grieger photo: Learning how to handle their own unskilled fingers is one of the first things taught to District 214's adult school beginning piano students by Alma Giambauer in Mount Prospect in February of 1966. Giambauer has been teaching this class for 15 years.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 101,207, Vince Pierri photo: Chicago Bears placekicker Kevin Butler warmed some hearts as he signed autographs at Hawthorn South School in Vernon Hills in February of 1990. Butler also spoke to kids to help kick off the school's Jump for Heart campaign.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 52,987, Charles Cherney photo: Legendary disc jockey Wolfman Jack did his best to "deliver cookies" during the grand opening of the Cinderella Rockefella disco in Arlington Heights in November of 1979. Delivering cookies what his phrase for making folks feel good.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 32,025, Dave Tonge photo: Celeste Frontzak, 10, of Prospect Heights, center, is a beginner at baton twirling but was getting better in the park district class held at Anne Sullivan School in Prospect Heights in April of 1974.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 86,135, Jon Konstantaras photo: Chicago Bulls coach Doug Collins talks to his players during a game against the Boston Celtics at the Chicago Stadium in January of 1987.
