Images: Through the Film Magnifier: Mike Ditka, Ray Meyer, Kevin Butler, Wolfman Jack and more

The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 2,718, Bob Finch photo: Bundles of mail, letters, magazines and newspapers are loaded into the private auto witch is the official delivery truck for rural mail from Arlington Heights Road on the west, Lake Street on the south, Springinsguth Road on the west and Bode Road on the north. Some 70 miles and several hours later, all the mail will be delivered. In January of 1966, Floyd Pape was the official rural mail carrier to 802 families from Itasca to Keenyville and from Bloomingdale to Schaumburg.