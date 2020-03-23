Illinois announces 236 more cases of COVID-19; three more deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown earlier, announces an increase in COVID-19 cases at a Monday briefing. Associated Press

Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday announced a private sector collaboration to increase production of personal protective equipment like masks to protect medical workers during the COVID-19 epidemic and a detente in his feud with President Donald Trump over supplies.

Officials also announced 236 more cases of the disease in Illinois, bringing the total number of cases to 1,285 in 31 counties. Three more people have died from the disease.

After sharp exchanges on Twitter this weekend, Pritzker said he had a positive conversation with President Donald Trump around noon about the need for ventilators and masks.

"The president was very responsive," Pritzker said during his daily briefing. He added Trump's reaction was "'let me see if I can get that for you.'"

Pritzker also detailed a partnership with Illinois' bio-tech companies and manufacturers to start making equipment like N95 masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizer.

The private sector collaboration is crucial, Pritzker said, adding the federal government has lagged in response to state requests for aid.

For example, the state asked for 4,000 respirators and received zero so far, and sought 2.3 million N95 masks and has been given 246,860 or 10 percent.

Medical workers are "begging for supplies to keep them safe," Pritzker said.

The death toll in Illinois is 12, with the three most recent fatalities being two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s -- all from Cook County.

Illinoisans infected with COVID-19 range from an infant to a 99-year-old.

A stay at home order was enacted at 5 p.m. across Illinois Saturday by Pritzker with the intent of reducing spread of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that can cause pneumonia.

The order does not prevent people from essential errands including trips to grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies, for example.

Pritzker on Saturday asked former health care workers like doctors and nurses to return to work to combat cases in Illinois.

On Monday, Metra announced it would offer free rides for all medical personnel while the stay at home order is in effect. Medical employees will need to present a work ID when asked.