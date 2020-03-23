A song to make you smile: "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

Members of the band Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2005. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey, released in 1981.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.